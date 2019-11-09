The Oklahoma Baptist University men's basketball team took the roof off the Noble Complex in the opening minute Friday night and rolled from the get go, leading by as many as 25 points as it got a little bit of payback from an early season defeat a season ago, defeating the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers, 72-57.

OBU shot 27 of 51 (53%) from the field while absolutely dominating the paint with 40 points on the night. The Bison shot over 50% in both halves including 54% in the second half. OBU struggled from behind the arc, shooting 4 of 18 (22%) and they were 14 of 21 (67%) from the free throw line.

The defense was key on the night as the Bison suffocated the Lopers from the tip, holding them to 18 of 51 (35%) shooting and 5 of 20 (25%) from deep. The Bison forced UNK into 15 turnovers on the night and scored 15 points off said turnovers. OBU got great production from its bench with 21 points.

Four different players were in double figures for the Bison and all scored 12 points beginning with Jacque Brown, who added four assists and two steals while Rashad Lewis had 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Harrison Stoddart had 12, five boards, and three blocks while Mohammed Abubakar scored 12 off the bench on 6 of 6 shooting. Dishon Lowery added nine points and five boards to go with a block and two steals while Simms and Hall each scored six.

OBU faces Wayne State tonight at 7:30 p.m. after East Central University takes on Nebraska-Kearney at 5:30 p.m. in the Noble Complex. ECU defeated Wayne State earlier Friday.