CHANDLER — Chandler warmed up for its upcoming playoff game by destroying Holdenville 71-18 Friday night in a regular-season finale.

The Lions, who finished third in District 2A-2 at 5-2, will engage Luther, the second-place finisher in 2A-1, this Friday night at Luther.

Chandler, 6-4 overall, blitzed the visitors with a 36-12 eruption in the first quarter. Both of Holdenville’s opening-quarter touchdowns came on 80-yard kickoff returns.

Chandler led 49-18 at halftime and 71-18 entering the final quarter. A running clock was utilized the last quarter.,

Freshman Casmen Hill was the game’s leading rusher with 153 yards on 12 carries, including touchdown runs of 2 and 32 yards.

Senior Dylan McKinney added 133 rushing yards on nine carries, including TD dashes if 24, 35 and 35 yards.

Chandler rolled up 322 yards on 36 carries while holding Holdenville to 78 yards on 36 attempts.

Quarterback Kaden Jones threw scoring passes if 45 and 30 yards to junior Darian Mahan, who also returned a punt 60 yards to the end zone.

Jones scored on a 20-yard run and sophomore Drake Rodriguez returned a fumble 40 yards to paydirt.

Mahan recovered two fumbles from his safety position.

Luther defeated Oklahoma Christian Friday night to earn its third-place district finish.

“We are looking forward to our playoff game with Luther,” Chandler coach Jack Gray said. “We will try to be zoned in.”

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.