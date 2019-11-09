SEMINOLE — Absent from the playoff scene for just the fourth time in four decades, Seminole concluded its 2019 campaign with a 40-0 shellacking of district foe Okmulgee Friday night.

The Chieftains registered 309 yards of offense — 165 on the ground and 144 through the air — to just 122 yards for the visitors. Okmulgee threw just one pass, an incompletion.

Cameron Gunville of Seminole was the game’s leading rusher with 97 yards on eight attempts, including touchdown runs of 60 and 7 yards in the second quarter.

Quarterback Brendan Rodriguez completed 6-of-9 passes for 144 yards, including a 32-yard scoring effort to D.J. Citizen in the first quarter and a 37-yard TD strike to Easton Wurtz in the third quarter.

Seminole led 19-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at halftime. Wurtz’s scoring play was the only second-half scoring after a running clock was put into play midway through the third quarter.

Junior Joe Knox recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Senior Daegan Angel recorded a 15-yard touchdown scamper.

Senior Jared Stewart posted two fumble recoveries.

Seminole didn’t punt in the game.

The Chieftains of coach Mike Snyder finished the season at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the district.

Snyder became Oklahoma’s all-time winningest coach (364) for 11-man football when Seminole riddled Tulsa Webster, 61-0, last week.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.