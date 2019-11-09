Blue Zones Project in Pottawatomie County celebrated Citizen Potawatomi Nation FireLake Discount foods’ recent designation as a Blue Zones Project Approved™ Worksite with a ribbon-cutting celebration Thursday. This was Firelake Discount Foods’ second Blue Zones Project designation after their Grocery Store Approval in early 2018.

Blue Zones Project in Pottawatomie County celebrated Citizen Potawatomi Nation FireLake Discount foods’ recent designation as a Blue Zones Project Approved™ Worksite with a ribbon-cutting celebration Thursday. This was Firelake Discount Foods’ second Blue Zones Project designation after their Grocery Store Approval in early 2018.

Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s designation is largely due the employer’s decisions to make sustainable changes that help to make the healthy choice the easy choice for their employees. Citizen Potawatomi Nation Vice Chairman Linda Capps serves as a Blue Zones Project Steering and Leadership Committee member and designated a committee of leaders, to oversee the Blue Zones Project Approval Process throughout the Tribal Nation departments.

The Blue Zones Project Worksite Approval process was completed by the wellness committee which included: Nicole Sanchez, Megan Phillips, Karla Sample, and Molly Chaney, with the FireLake Discount Foods leadership support from Mike Lester and Richard Driskell.

One key point in this approval is their sustainability plan, a road map that ensures the development of a strong strategy in order to continue to improve employee health in the coming years. Additionally, a downshifting space was added to ensure employees could focus on personal well-being through intentional stress relief in the workplace.

“The well-being opportunities employers offer is key in making the healthy choice, not only a possibility, but also the easy choice,” Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County Organization Lead Miriam Bell said.

Brought to Pottawatomie County through an innovative sponsorship by the Avedis Foundation in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.