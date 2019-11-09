EARLSBORO — With four players scoring in double figures, Varnum’s girls defeated Earlsboro 57-48 Friday night.

Morgan Kinsey tallied a Varnum-high 14 points, 10 of which came in the final quarter.

Grace Lena added 13 points, Isabel Davis chipped in with 11 and Sam Richardson added 10, including a second-half trey.

Varnum jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first period, only to watch Earlsboro cut the deficit to 30-28 at the intermission.

Alexxis Coon was Earlsboro’s leading scorer with 16, including six in the final eight minutes.

Teammate Abbey McCarroll concluded with 14, including eight down the stretch.

Sierra Streater added eight points for the Lady Wildcats, who will travel to Asher Tuesday night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.