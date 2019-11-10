Our November Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right Saydi Taron, Ryder Bolding, Madison Jones, Callen Anthony, Sadie Wellman, Blaise Mullendore, Nash Herron. Back row: Jonathan Kidd, Harper Nichols, Kade Caudle, Mikayla Johnson, Jacie Vasquez, Ariel Hicks, Lukas Lomeli, Brielle Tapley, Maccie Roberson. They were recognized at our Wednesday with Wilbur assembly for “having a giving heart." They received a Masters of Manners t-shirt, brag tag (like a dog tag), and gift certificates to Dakota’s and Popeye’s.