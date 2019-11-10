With the district title already secured entering Friday’s contest against Douglass, the No. 3 Plainview Indians put the finishing touches on a special district campaign.

Plainview scored 35 points in the first quarter to overwhelm the Trojans, leading to a comfortable 45-14 victory at Plainview Stadium.

Plainview (8-1 overall, 7-0 in District play) will now play host to OKC John Marshall this Friday in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The kick-off was handled by senior Blake Nowell at the Plainview 18-yard line. Nowell raced practically untouched 82 yards for the touchdown.

That set the stage for a senior-night victory that ended a regular season with Plainview being the powerhouse in a district that provided plenty of solid football teams.

Plainview scored points on all of their four opening quarter possessions. Plainview began at their own 46-yard line to start their first drive.

A 47-yard pass from quarterback Brock Parham to Nowell moved the ball to the Trojan 7-yard line. Parham then hit Layne Davis with a 7-yard pass for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

A Douglass fumble was covered by Plainview's Adam Greisman at the Trojan 33-yard line on the next offensive snap. On the third play of the drive Tyson Al-jbour scored on a 13-yard dash up the middle.

Douglass (0-10, 0-7) was stopped on down at the Trojan 32-yard line giving Plainview another short field. A 4-yard run over right guard by Jaxon Clemons for a touchdown gave the Indians a 28-0 lead.

A short Douglass punt gave Plainview possession at mid-field for their fourth offensive series. On the third snap a 41-yard scoring run by Parham around left end had the Indians up 35-0 heading to the second quarter.

"We went out early and got the big lead, and that set the tone for the game," Plainview coach Joe Price said. "Our offense ran our schemes well, and our defense shut down almost everything they tried to run. We set a goal to come out and take care of business, and we did that. Every one of the starters and all the reserves played well."

Payton Webber came in at quarterback and helped engineer the next Indian possession down to the Trojan 15-yard line.

After stalling out there, kicker Kenny Sutherlin nailed a 32-yard field goal for a 38-0 lead at the half.

Douglass got on the board as they took the second half kick-off and drove 70 yards on 10 plays in 5:33 of clock time.

Quarterback Jesus Guerra Morey hit Keavontae Broome with a 10-yard scoring pass for the score. Morey ran it the PAT to make it a 38-8 game.

A 50-yard, six-play drive by the Trojans resulted in their second touchdown. Morey hit Vershod Johnson with a 37-yard scoring toss down the sideline to cut the Indian lead to 38-14 three minutes into the fourth.

With Reis Taylor now at quarterback for Plainview, the Indians drove for one final score. Taylor hit Morgan Pearson with a pass that Pearson had to out-jump two defenders to make the catch at the goal line for the final Plainview score.

"We basically came out and got did what we needed to do," Price said. "Now we have to focus on our upcoming game against John Marshall. They will be a tough match-up, and we will need to be ready to play."

Nowell finished the game with 152 all-purpose yards with his kick-off return and three pass receptions. Parham, Webber and Taylor combined for an 11-15-0 passing night for 169 yards and two touchdowns.