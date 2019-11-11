Bethel Public Schools held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Monday.

Veterans, escorted by the BHS Football team, entered during the processional, followed by the superintendent's address, posting of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Bethel FFA Officer team had a tribute, followed by the choir singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Honorary speaker for the program was Brigadier General Cynthia Tinkman from the Army National Guard.

Veterans were introduced by branch of service and fourth graders presented “Those Who Served,” followed by a Moment of Silence, Taps and more.