Tickets are on sale now for Bartlesville Civic Ballet’s annual Christmas a la Carte which features a tour of four beautifully decorated homes beginning the evening of Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15.

Sponsoring this event is American Heritage Bank where tickets can be purchased as well as at Moxie on Second and Buttercup Market.

Homeowners, Gretchen and Mike Sise, Scott Holz, Chad Upton and Devin Gaines and Karen and David Oakley are busy readying their homes for this event that has been a part of the Civic Ballet’s Christmas tradition since 1979.

Highlights during the tour include the Sugar Plum Shoppe where holiday decor, gifts and of course nutcrackers can be purchased and the popular bake shop and frozen enchilada sale.

All proceeds from this festive fundraiser help fund our ballet productions performed each year, especially the upcoming Nutcracker to be held Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, December 22.

Tickets are on sale now at the Bartlesville Community Center for this production and is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, ConocoPhillips and Phillips66.