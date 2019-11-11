After rallying from a 2-0 deficit with two second-half goals, the Oklahoma Baptist University men's soccer team saw its upset bid of Fort Hays State fall short roughly 90 seconds into overtime of a 3-2 loss on Saturday.

Nalan Kentner pulled one back for OBU in the 52nd minute, tapping in on the back post after Dominic Gibson slotted the ball across the six-yard box to make it 2-1. Keeping the pressure up, OBU drew level just two minutes later as Bruno Ferreira scored on a solo effort.

Unfortunately for the Bison, Santiago Agudelo got on the end of a long throughball and finished past an on-rushing Elias Diaz to push the Tigers past OBU at the 1:20 mark in overtime.

Oklahoma Baptist wraps up the 2019 season with a 5-12-1 mark, including a 3-10-1 mark in Great American Conference play. Saturday night was the final match for Alejandro Castillo, Braden Dwyer, David Estrada and Luis Romero for the Bison.