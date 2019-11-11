Just call him the patriot woodworker.

For the past 18 months, Daryl Thomas has been bustling about his Bartlesville garage-turned- workshop getting ready for Veterans Day.

He’s spent many hours in the lumber-filled space crafting unique American flags that will be given out to veterans on Monday. He’s not a veteran, but said he has a deep respect for those who serve.

Thomas, 48, has made more than 100 of the wood-crafted flags and hopes area residents who have worn an armed forces uniform will accept his gift of appreciation during a special ceremony at Wesleyan Christian School at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

“I’ve told the school that their program has a played a role in my inspiration for this. The patriotism displayed by those kids, and the program they put on is second to none in my opinion,” Thomas said. “It has inspired my patriotism. The older and more mature I get, the more patriotic I become as well.”

It was after the school’s Veterans Day celebration last year that he started handing out some tangible form of thanks.

“I actually made flags for three veterans who were at the ceremony last year. I saw the impact it had on those three guys and it transformed into this,” said Thomas. “One of the guys was a Vietnam vet and he was in tears.”

Thomas eventually got in touch with Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight and expressed interest in crafting the flags to the passengers on a September flight to Washington, DC.

“I gave out 80 flags to World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans. There was a nice steady stream of them, and I got to shake every one of their hands, and I saw every single emotion imaginable. There were tears of joy and happiness. There was hugging, there was crying,” he said.

“It was just cool to see all of that. That was back in September and now I’m hooked.”

Hooked may be an understatement. Thomas is now making the decorative flags in various sizes and styles for friends, law enforcement and hopes to even craft some for first responders soon.

“From scrap wood, I make little flags, as thank you card to them. It’s just a random deal. I throw them in my truck. I see an officer and say hey, I’ve got a thank you gift, can I give you something?” he said. “These men and women have fought for freedoms that a lot of us take for granted,”.

The woodworking bug first bit him back when he was taking a wood shop class an eighth grade student in Bartlesville. Plus, his dad carved duck decoys, and Thomas has made a fair share of those, too.

He uses a computer numerical control (CNC) cutting machine to assist in cutting the wood into various shapes and sizes.

“Everything I make is different and each piece is unique,” he said. “It’s a labor of love and there’s a passion behind it.”

On the back of each flag, Thomas places a sticker that says “Thank you for your service.”

“I’m probably going to be doing this for a while, because I bought 2,000 of those stickers,” he said with a smile.