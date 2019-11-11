Trump ordered to pay $2 million for misuse of Trump Foundation funds

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump must pay $2 million for running his crooked Trump Foundation charity that transferred money intended for veterans to his political campaign, a judge ruled Thursday.

Trump agreed to dissolve the foundation in December as part of a deal with New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged the charity was used as an arm of his presidential campaign and a personal piggy bank for the Trump family.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla was left to determine what penalty should be imposed on Trump personally for his misuse of the charity. She focused on a January 2016 fundraiser that Trump promoted as an event supporting veterans.

But $2.8 million raised at the event was actually given to the campaign. Trump and his campaign eventually gave that amount to veterans’ charities as questions mounted about the fundraiser.

The $2 million will go to approved charitable organizations, including Army Emergency Relief, Children’s Aid Society, City Meals-on-Wheels, United Negro College Fund and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

City moves toward ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City took a step Wednesday toward becoming the second city in Missouri to ban conversion therapy for minors following more than an hour of emotional testimony from a packed room of LGBTQ residents and advocates.

Conversion therapy, often associated with religious groups, is intended to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Last month, Columbia banned the practice for minors.

Critics, including LGBTQ groups and leading medical and mental health professional associations, contend it’s not effective and is often dangerous. More than half of young people who have been through conversion therapy reported a suicide attempt in the last year, according to a survey by the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

“It makes you believe that you are unworthy of existence,” said Sam Brinton, head of advocacy for the Trevor Project, who went through conversion therapy. “The very idea that a flip can be switched and we are no longer LGBTQ is a lie.”

Brinton said they wished someone had been able to help.

“This hurt me and it needs to stop,” Brinton said.

The council’s Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee voted unanimously with little debate to approve the ordinance, which was introduced by Mayor Quinton Lucas. The full council could vote on the issue as soon as Nov. 14.

Lucas, who announced on Twitter last month that he would pursue the proposal, said he took notice of Columbia’s decision to ban the practice.

“I find it to be interesting, progressive and helpful legislation that could keep people from harm,” Lucas said. “And so I thought it was important that our office take the lead on that as well.”

Puerto Rico declares ‘day of mourning’ for astrologer and TV personality Walter Mercado

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico lowered its flags to half-staff Thursday and Gov. Wanda Vazquez declared a “day of mourning” to honor Walter Mercado, the astrologer and television personality who died Saturday due to renal failure.

While Vazquez had sent her condolences via Twitter shortly after his death, some wondered why she hadn’t played a more prominent role in sending off one of the island’s most famous celebrities.

“Many people asked me why I didn’t do this earlier,” Vazquez said of the day of mourning. “Because of the admiration I’ve had for him since I was a little girl _ and that the entirety of Puerto Rico has for him _ I had to do this in person.”

Vazquez visited with Mercado’s family at the Ateneo Puertorriqueno cultural center Thursday, on the second day of memorials for the one-time dancer and actor.

Mercado, a charismatic and flamboyant TV personality, built a massive following across the hemisphere through his daily horoscopes and television appearances.

Vazquez, who took office in August amid unprecedented political turmoil, said she never had a chance to meet the astrologer in person, “but to see him on TV was like having him in our home. Everybody in Puerto Rico knew Walter.”

She said Mercado’s message of gratitude and love was needed more than ever in the U.S. territory, which has been rattled by corruption scandals and crime and is in a deep financial crisis.