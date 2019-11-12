SHAWNEE, Okla. (Nov. 8, 2019) ­– The Shawnee Salvation Army kicked off the organization’s annual Angel Tree program Thursday at the headquarters of First National Bank and Trust Co. (FNB). This year marks the 40th anniversary of the program.

“The Angel Tree program is close to our hearts,” said Larry Briggs, president & CEO of FNB. “Most of our staff volunteers regularly with the Salvation Army, and we look forward to participating every year. Hosting the kickoff party for this important community initiative just adds to the energy and giving spirit this year.”

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Vice Chairman Linda Capps spoke at the event and the CPN language department and Dewegen Kwek, the CPN women’s hand drum group provided entertainment.

“I appreciate having the event here today because this is the Citizen Pottawatomi Nation’s bank,” said Linda Capps, vice chairman of CPN. “Thank you to Larry and the bank for opening their doors and supporting such a wonderful program.”

The Salvation Army also recognized CPN with the Doing the Most Good award for the financial and in-kind contributions to the Salvation Army.

“I would hate to think how we would stay open without the CPN,” said Salvation Army Capt. Stacey Connelly. “It is a very small token of our appreciation, but we would like to recognize CPN today with the Doing the Most Good award. CPN is one of the greatest contributors of doing the most good in Seminole, Lincoln, and Pottawatomie Counties.”

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas presents to families in financial need with children ages 0-12. Visit salvationarmyaok.org to learn more.

