A lot of changes have been in motion since September, after City Bites took over a former deli's building across the street from Oklahoma Baptist University.

Over the weekend, the parking lot at 2603 N. Kickapoo Ave. received a facelift and new striping. Some storefront construction is also changing the appearance of the former Chicago Street deli.

City Bites Office Manager Michael Woolf said the deli business is very excited to be locating its newest restaurant in Shawnee.

“We have been looking to locate in Shawnee for the past several years and simply had to wait until the right opportunity came along,” he said. “We hope to open around the first of the year, as we are doing some amazing remodeling, so the building looks and becomes a City Bites.”

In business for 19 years, Chicago Street Delicatessen and Catering Co. ­on Kickapoo closed mid-August, as owner Jennifer McAboy cited a desire to retire.

