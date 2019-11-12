The Tecumseh Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Tuesday, Nov. 12 that killed one Tecumseh High School student and left another in critical condition.

According to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney, police responded to a call at 11:20 a.m. regarding an accident at South Rangeline Road and Broadway Extension.

"When we got there we saw that one had already passed away and the other was critically injured," Kidney said.

Kidney said the driver was a male student at THS and was pronounced dead on the scene, while the passenger, a female student at THS, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Kidney said police will not be releasing the names of the students because they are juveniles.

Currently, Kidney said officers are investigating the accident to determine what happened.

Check back for updates.