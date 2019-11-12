Gordon Cooper Technology Center honored local veterans, including several GCTC staff and students, at its annual Veterans Day Assembly Monday.

The event, organized by the GCTC Leadership Academy’s Veterans Day Committee, included a musical performance from GCTC students Jessica Hankins and Jehnnie Coil and U.S. Army National Guard Master Sgt. Shannon Cole as guest speaker.

There was a flag retirement scheduled for this afternoon Monday afternoon, but due to the weather it has been rescheduled to Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.