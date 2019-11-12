More than 50 percent of the McLoud community approved of a $5 million McLoud Schools bond issue in the Special Proposition Election Tuesday, but it didn't pass with the required supermajority.

According to Superintendent Steve Stanley, the state requires bond issues to receive 60 percent of the vote to be passed.

"I'm disappointed and more than anything disappointed for current and future students," Stanley said.

However, while the bond issue wasn't passed, Stanley said many community members approved of the bond.

"The only positive I see is that more than half the community were for it," Stanley said. "We just need that 60 percent."

Stanley said the bond would have been used to improve multiple sports facilities.

If the bond had passed, Stanley said it would have been used to build a brand new competition eight lane all-weather track, to put in new turf for the football, baseball and soccer fields, redo the football field restrooms and concessions and pave the athletic parking lot.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, a total of 489 people voted, with 252 or 51.53 percent voting yes and 237 or 48.47 percent voting no.

"I think there was some misinformation going around town about the millage," Stanley said. "Sports bonds are hard to pass."

If the bond had passed, property owners would have continued to pay $22 for every $1,000 that their property is assessed, regardless of the bond issue.

Stanley said he will address the McLoud Board of Education in their next meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 and discuss future action to take regarding the bond.

