The Pottawatomie County Sheriff';s Office is remembering former Sheriff Paul Abel, who died Nov. 9.

According to the sheriff's office, Abel was sheriff of Pottawatomie County from 1982 until 1989 and was a notable contributor to efforts that changed how the office was funded. Abel not only made that change here in Pottawatomie County, but for every sheriff across the State of Oklahoma. Abel was well known for one of the largest “Reserve Forces” in the state during his time in office.

Services will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee with Father Paul Zahler, O.S.B., officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.