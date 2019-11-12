Final selections were made and a jury was seated Tuesday in the death penalty trial for a defendant charged in the 2017 shooting death of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.

Testimony will begin Wednesday in the trial of Byron James Shepard, 38, who is charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with first-degree murder.

Terney, 22, died March 27, 2017 from gunshot wounds he suffered in an alleged shootout with Shepard, a passenger in a vehicle who allegedly fled from him during a traffic stop.

Shepard is accused of causing the death of Officer Terney by inflicting mortal wounds when firing a Springfield XD semi-automatic 9 mm pistol into the abdomen and leg of the officer.

Expected evidence for the trial includes Terney’s dash cam video from his patrol car, which captured the traffic stop before Shepard ran, then audio of the events and gunshots in the nearby treeline.

The process to seat a jury in this death penalty case began last week before Pottawatomie County District Judge John G. Canavan and concluded Tuesday afternoon.

Court records for this case show nearly 100 subpoenas were sent out in preparation for trial.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb's office is not prosecuting the case. Because of previous District Attorney Richard Smothermon's recusal to avoid a conflict of interest, Cleveland County prosecutors are representing the state at trial.

Watch for updates.