Two suspects are jailed after being involved in high-speed chase that began in McLoud Tuesday morning and ended west of Shawnee Twin Lakes.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said the chase began in the McLoud area on a vehicle going about 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. A pursuit began, he said, with McLoud officers reporting the suspects threw a sawed-off shotgun out the window during the high-speed chase; it was recovered by deputies.

As the pursuit proceeded to rural areas of the county, Booth said a deputy was close and took over the pursuit, which ended around Amber Ridge Road near Patterson and Clear Pond Roads, with two occupants fleeing on foot.

Booth said the female deputy quickly apprehended the female suspect and a perimeter was set up for the male suspect in that area.

With the drone in the air and trackers on the ground, the male suspect was quickly apprehended as deputies, Shawnee and Tecumseh police, Absentee Shawnee tribal police and McLoud officers worked the scene, Booth said.

The pursuit, manhunt and apprehension happened n a span of about 55 minutes, the sheriff said.

Arrested in the case were Shawn Luke McClintock, 27, and Kaleena Annette Thrasher, 29, Booth said. Formal charges have not been filed in this pursuit but an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said.

Thrasher was being held in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center Tuesday evening for warrants from Oklahoma County for possession of a stolen vehicle, the sheriff said, while McClintock was booked into jail on complaints including eluding a police officer and possession of a sawed-off shotgun and speeding.

