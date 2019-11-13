This year marks the ninth year that America’s Adopt A Soldier® will reach out to America to ask for cards of thanks to share with our nation’s service members who are deployed and veterans who are in state veterans homes and hospitals.

“In 2018, over 200,000 care letters were shared," said Mary Keeser, America’s Adopt A Soldier ® Founder. "This year, the goal is to reach over 300,000, which would allow us to send at least four letters to every veteran in a veterans home or veterans hospital as well as to our deployed service members.”

“The cards and letters we receive are drawn or written by a diverse group of individuals, from 3 years-old to the over 100 years- old," Mary adds. From kitchen tables to classrooms, to businesses, to college dorms to faith-based establishments, the pens, pencils, crayons and pieces of paper used to create messages of hope, appreciation, unity and support will have a positive impact. The letters of care are truly the caring pulse of America towards our service men and women.”

To participate in the 2019 National Care Letter Campaign, mail your personal written and designed letter or greeting card to America’s Adopt A Soldier, 5400 Shawnee Road, Suite #300, Alexandria, Va. 22312

For more information visit: www.americasadoptasoldier.orgor call 703-278-3718.