ASHER – Freshman Sierra Streater fired in 22 points and nailed four 3-point shots in the game Tuesday night as the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats hammered the Asher Lady Indians, 60-37.

Streater collected 13 of her points in the first half as she she drained three treys during that span as Earlsboro rolled to a 29-16 halftime lead. She connected on one 3-point shot in the third quarter and had three 2-point buckets in the fourth on her way to the 22 points.

Alexxis Coon totaled 15 points, including three treys, for the winners. Lacy Hayes and Mariana Siqueiros chipped in seven points each for the winners.

Alexis Francis paced Asher with 21 points as she converted on one 3-point bucket. Victoria Frankovich followed with six points as all of those came in the third quarter. Kayla Easter-Rogers and Kathryn Dixson rounded out the Lady Indian scoring with five apiece.

Earlsboro is at home with Glencoe on Friday. Asher's next action is Tuesday at home against Stonewall.