MASON – Alex Barry scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as the Macomb Hornets coasted to a 54-37 triumph over host Mason.

“Alex did a better job of getting to the rim and finishing in the fourth,” said Macomb head coach Matt Riggs. “In the second half, we got some stops and did a good job limiting them to one shot.”

Ian Horn also reached double figures for Macomb with 14 points. Teammate Blaine Cope followed with eight points, four of which came in the fourth quarter. Brett Barry ended up with seven points, A.J. Harrison had six and Riley Johnson tacked on four.

Cody Hicks led Mason with 15 points.

The Hornets, leading just 6-4 after one quarter and 23-20 at halftime, outscored the hosts by a 31-17 margin in the second half, including 19-10 in the fourth period.

Macomb, 3-1 on the season, returns to action on Friday, Nov. 22 against Bowlegs at home.