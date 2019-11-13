A Norman man charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with felonies including trafficking in illegal drugs has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing before Special District Judge David Cawthon.

Robert Matthew Osife, 30, is now scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 11.

He was bound over on the trafficking count, as well as felonies of child abuse, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of controlled dangerous substance, court records show.

According to a release from Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb's office, on July 28, 2019, at approximately 11:36 a.m., a Shawnee police officer was dispatched to the Baymont Hotel at 4981 N. Harrison for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, the officer found a male lying between the bed and a table in the room having difficulty breathing, but was not conscious.

REACT EMS had been dispatched to the location, the release shows, and during initial evaluation of Osife by the initial Shawnee police officers, evidence was discovered that was consistent with characteristics of black tar heroin as well as methamphetamine, along with discovery of syringes, scales and case containing multiple clear baggies. The DA's office reports that over 12 grams of heroin was discovered and tested.

Following a search warrant and questioning of Osife, the investigative team and local police authorities determine charges were appropriate. This case is being prosecuting by Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson.

“Heroin is becoming a bigger problem in Pottawatomie County. It is DA Allan Grubb’s goal to remove those who sell drugs like heroin from our communities,” Wilson said.