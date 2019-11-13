A female freshman from Tecumseh High School remained in critical condition Wednesday at OU Medical Center following a fatal crash that killed another student Tuesday, Nov. 12, police said.

According to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney, a male sophomore from THS was pronounced dead on the scene and police have identified him as the son of a Tecumseh Public Schools teacher, but have not released his name or the name of the injured female.

Obituary information from Cooper Funeral Home show services for Ryder Steven Kinsey, 16, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Tecumseh High School Alumni Building. Other obituary information is pending and will be announced.

According to Tecumseh Superintendent Tom Wilsie, the Tecumseh community is rallying together and the district is doing everything it can to help students.

"We had counselors from our high school, middle school and elementary schools on hand to assist our students and staff this morning," Wilsie said Wednesday. "In addition, we had multiple counselors from outside agencies as well as several pastors and youth pastors from many of our local churches on hand to help with the counseling needs for our students and staff."

Wilsie said the community held a prayer vigil at the football field Tuesday night and the Tecumseh Fellowship of Christian Athletes are planning to hold a vigil 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the old gym at the middle school.

Sports rosters indicate Kinsey was on the Tecumseh Savages football team and was a wrestler.

The accident remains under investigation, but Kidney said officers responded to a call at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 12 regarding the accident at South Rangeline Street and Broadway Extension.

"The preliminary investigation is finding that speed is the contributing cause of the accident," Kidney said.

Police have not found any witnesses to the accident, Kidney added.

Wilsie said he hopes Tecumseh will remain strong and he appreciates all those who have and will support the students, staff and community.

"I would tell our community thank you for always being so supportive of our and your school in times of celebration and times of tragedy," Wilsie said. "We cannot express enough the power that is felt from this continued support of our students, (our) staff and our school.

