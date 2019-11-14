Earlsboro Public Schools closed all sites and canceled classes for Thursday, Nov. 14 after receiving a threat Wednesday, Nov. 13, police said.

According to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth, the sheriff's office is working with the Earlsboro police department and looking into the threat.

Details of the threat have not been released Booth said, as police are continuing to investigate.

No one was hurt Booth said and according to the district's website, classes will resume Friday, Nov. 15.

Check back for updates.