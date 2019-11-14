Warren “Jr.” Pratt spoke during OBU’s chapel service Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. Pratt is the pastor of Cushing Indian Baptist Church in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Pratt is a full blood Pawnee Indian. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Haskell Indian Nations University. He then furthered his education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, earning his master’s degree. He then began his ministry as an evangelist. He has now been serving as a pastor for 30 years.

Pratt and his family travel and evangelize frequently. His children often perform traditional dances, as they did during the chapel service, while he sings as a way to share the Good News through their Pawnee heritage. This celebration of their faith and heritage is widely popular.

During his message, he urged students and faculty to evaluate their calling.

“How will they ever hear if we don’t go and tell them,” he said. “As Christians, we are called to go and there is no better time than now. Perhaps, everyone should ask God where He is calling them and then pray that He will send us there.”

Pratt reminded students that while moving across the country or across the world to serve the Lord may sound scary, it is a calling Christians cannot ignore.

“Even when you’re scared, you must answer God’s call,” he said. “You can’t know what the comfort of the Holy Spirit is until you walk in faith and do what God is asking you to do. Even if we are scared or nervous, we must obey.”

He and his wife, Christa, reside in Cushing, Oklahoma. Together they have five children. Their two sons-in-laws also serve in the ministry.

