In a parking lot on Harrison a bright yellow food truck is parked and almost ready to serve Shawnee residents.

Taqueria El Dolar Taco Truck owner Ramiro Plijo confirmed this week he his waiting on permit approval to open his mobile restaurant.

A banner has been hanging at the site for several months, advertising its upcoming arrival.

The truck is sitting in the parking lot of the former Hot Diggity Dog site — which shares a space with Yummy Donuts, at 1201 N. Harrison.

He said he hopes to be open by this weekend, if permit approval is settled by then.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said an application for the mobile business has not been found yet, noting her office is shorthanded at the moment — so it may still be pending.

The application has to be processed and approved for operation of Plijo's taco truck before he will be allowed to open for business.

Longtime Shawnee residents will remember the location as the old Braum's Ice Cream building, before a bigger was store built down the street.

Well-known as a regular staple to the Oklahoma City area, the taco truck reportedly has earned high marks — 4.7 out of 5 — according to reviews on Facebook.

Watch for updates.