The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday released a report outlining a fatality crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from troopers during a pursuit.

The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. Monday on the Turner Turnpike, westbound near the 169 mile marker in the city of Chandler in Lincoln County.

The patrol says a 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Aaron T. Starks, age 35, of Tulsa, was westbound on the Turner Turnpike while being pursued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol State Troopers.

The vehicle swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid stop sticks, the OHP said, then departed the roadway to the right, causing it to roll multiple times and come to rest on its wheels.

Starks was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics from head injuries. Cause of the accident was listed as speed; seat belts were equipped and in use.