The Bartlesville Festival of the Nativity enters its 10th year with expanded reach and is the largest nativity event in all of Green Country.

The PlayForBurk Foundation has published this year’s event schedule for Dec. 6- 8. The events will be held at the St. John’s Catholic Church and School for the fourth year in a row. The nativity displays will be open for viewing and refreshments will be served from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The event is free to the public and is intended for individuals and families from all churches and organizations to bring all diversities and faiths together through this yearly multi-denominational event.

The three-day celebration will feature more than 450 nativities from all over the world. “We love to see new displays each year; it is amazing how different each one can be”, said Amanda Vaclaw, a display coordinator. “Whether they be made of marble, crystal, wood, fabric, pewter, or legos, they are all so intriguing. They represent different cultures and styles from simple children’s renditions to elegant family heirlooms.”

Anyone who would like to share a favorite nativity or multiple nativities, are encouraged to do so by emailing bartlesvillenativity@gmail.com for specific information about how to participate. The nativities should be brought to Father Lynch Hall at the St. John School on Wednesday, December 4th. Lori Ahlert and her creative team ensure the nativities are well cared for and beautifully displayed. “This festival helps me start off the Christmas season focusing on the Christ child. I love being a part of this event and consider it our gift to the community as we celebrate Christmas together,” commented Ahlert.

Activities planned for the Festival include Christmas music concerts performed by youth and adults from the community at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at St John’s church; a nativity raffle, with tickets for $5 or 5 for $20; and a Messiah sing along at 4 p.m. Dec. 22 held at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Bartlesville.

A new addition for 2019 is a giving tree where people can donate money and receive a one-of-a-kind commemorative PlayForBurk Foundation Christmas ornament.

“We hope these ornaments become an annual tradition for families,” commented Mindy Fielder, PlayForBurk board member and one behind the idea for the tree. “People will have a chance to make a difference in a child’s life through their donation and in return will receive an ornament to hang on their tree to remind them of the importance serving others.”

“The money raised from sponsors and donors at this event will be given to provide Christmas presents to kids in need. Last year we were able to help over 300 local youth.” said Clint Hansen, president of the PlayForBurk Foundation, the primary sponsor of the Festival.

Last year’s event brought in $17,500. The money was given to the principals of Madison, Central, Kane, Wilson, Jane Phillips and St. Johns and given to teachers to adopt children and their families so they could have a Merry Christmas. Money was also given to Town & Country Christian Church and Youth and Family Services to help with their Christmas giving efforts for local youth.

“What marvelous blessings are coming from this joyous event! Stop by for a few minutes to begin your Christmas season remembering the reason we celebrate.” said Ahlert.

Questions may be addressed by email to bartlesvillenativity@gmail.com