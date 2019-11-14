For November’s Block pARTy, the Arts @317 is pleased to announce that our featured artist is woodworker Larry Peery.

Larry Peery has been married to his wife Janet for 54 years. He has 2 grown children and 7 grandchildren that live in the Shawnee area. One grandchild is going to college in Kansas. Larry retired from public school teaching after 33 good years.

Peery worked as a carpenter before and after retirement. He then took up wood carving as a more creative form of woodwork. Since 2011, he has taken many wood turning classes, and he has enjoyed creating woodturnings from large bowls to pens and many things in between. Larry has also had many hobbies over the years from camping, riding bicycles, to calligraphy and now woodturning.

Mr. Peery will be at the Arts @317 to discuss his work with visitors from 6:00-9:00 pm Friday evening, November 15.