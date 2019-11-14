The American Legion James H. Teel Post 0105 wishes to thank the Good Lord for providing such a beautiful day to have a parade to honor our men and women veterans.

We thank Mr. R.J. George, our 95 year old Marine Iwo Jima survivor, for serving as Grand Marshall of the Parade representing all of our veterans. We also thank all of the organizations, groups, and individuals that participated in the Parade to make it such a success. We also thank KWON for broadcasting the Parade for the first time and the Examiner Enterprise for their coverage of the Parade.

Thank you Bartlesville for coming out to view and support our Veterans Day Parade. Thank you for honoring our men and women veterans for their service to our country.

John Hardison

Post 105 Commander