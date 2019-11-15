Saturday, Nov. 16

Attend the first ever Bison Boulder Bash at the Oklahoma Baptist University’s Recreation and Wellness Center Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. The climbing competition is for people 18 and older and is limited to 50 competitors. Awards and the raffle will begin at 4:30 p.m. Spectator tickets are $5 and can be bought at the door.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Visit the Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market is outdoors and there are several vendors with a variety of antiques and other unique items. Admission is free and the market is located at 7109 N. Kickapoo Street.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Visit the Cross Timbers Spaghetti Fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Shawnee. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and two deserts. All proceeds will go toward the church’s camp scholarship fund.