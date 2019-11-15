EARLSBORO — Kailya Frank recorded a game-high 24 points Friday night, igniting visiting Glencoe to a 56-52 triumph over Earlsboro.

Frank tallied 16 first-half points, including two treys, in staking Glencoe to a 34-29 advantage.

Earlsboro fought within 45-43 after three quarters.

Alexxis Coon of Earlsboro knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points. Teammate Mariana Siqueirus posted nine of her 15 points in the second quarter.

Glencoe prevailed despite canning just 6 of 15 free throws in the closing half to finish at 11 of 20 overall for 55 percent.

Earlsboro went 8 of 14 from the line for 57.1 percent.

Anesha Lindsey of Earlsboro connected on a second quarter 3-point field goal.

Earlsboro, 3-2, will entertain New Lima at 6:30 Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.