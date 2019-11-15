Shawnee Public Schools Administrators on Friday reported Shawnee High School was placed on a brief lockdown because of police activity near the campus.

The school released the following:

“Today, Nov. 15, 2019, near the end of Shawnee High School’s day, Shawnee Public Schools was notified by the Shawnee Police Department of potentially dangerous activity in a business near the school. As a precaution to ensure student and staff safety, the SHS campus was placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after approximately 10 minutes once the police department notified school administration that the situation was under control.”

No information has been released by Shawnee police on what occurred at the business, but a request for information has been made by the News-Star.

Watch for any updates.