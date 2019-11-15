MEEKER—The Meeker Bulldogs dominated the visiting Oklahoma Christian School Saints Friday night with a 44-14 opening-round win in the Class 2A State Football Playoffs.

Meeker out-gained the Saints 285-175 in total yards, and 53 of the OCS yards came on a scoring pass with just under three minutes left in the contest.

The Bulldogs wasted little time in determining the outcome. They took the opening drive and needed just four plays to hit pay dirt. Caden Wolford scored from 45 yards out with 10:05 left in the opening quarter.

Meeker’s defense was also quick to the task at hand, holding the Saints to a three-and-out and the special teams soon followed. Meeker blocked the punt, setting up a short field for the offense.

It took Meeker eight plays on the second drive to reach the end zone. JJ Bloomer scored on a three-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 12-0 lead with 4:32 remaining in the opening frame.

The Bulldog defense forced their second three-and-out in a row, and once again started the drive in Saints territory. Wolford scored his second touchdown on a nine-yarder with 1:41 left.

Enter the special teams, part two. The Bulldogs blocked the punt for the second time. Wolford blocked the punt and Zach Cook picked up the ball at the 26-yard line and took it to the house, increasing the Meeker lead to 25-0 with 35 ticks left in the first quarter.

The Saints finally got some offense going in the second quarter, scoring on a 16-play, 65- yard drive. Ethan Hodson scored from a yard out to cut the Meeker lead to 25-8 with 6:16 left in the first half.

Meeker fumbled on its next possession, but the defense bowed up and stopped the Saints on yet another three-and-out.

Enter the special teams, part three. Dakota Gabbert took a punt and returned it 35 yards to increase the lead to 31-8 with 1:54 left in the half.

The Bulldogs held the Saints to 62-yards of total offense in the opening half, scored two special teams touchdowns and rushed the ball for 173 yards – a recipe for a dominant opening half of playoff football.

The scoring slowed way down in the second half as Meeker took the air out of the ball, but as was the case in the first half, the Meeker special teams were special.

Special teams, part four, found Brendan Alexander blocking the Saints’ punt for the third time in the game and three plays later, quarterback Jacob Martin found an opening in the middle of the OCS defense, increasing the Bulldog lead to 38-8 at the 8:58 mark of the third quarter.

Meeker scored halfway through the fourth quarter on a 49-yard pitch-and-catch from Martin to Gabbert to up the ante to 44-8.

The Saints scored on their next possession on the 53-yard pass play from Redwine to Matteson to end all scoring.

Wolford led Meeker in rushing with 141 yards on 21 carries for over five yards per carry.

The Bulldogs will now set their sights on a date with Metro Christian next Friday night. Metro Christian, which is undefeated, took down Kiefer 69-30 in their post-season opener.