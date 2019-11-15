The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in Bryan County Thursday morning.

OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said the OSBI began the investigation at the request of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers reportedly discovered the deceased individual in a vehicle on a county road in Bryan County.

A medical examiner is working to identify the cause of death and the identity of the individual. Arbeitman said more information will be released as the investigation develops.