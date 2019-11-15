The Shawnee High School boys' swimming team captured one relay event and took first place in six other individual competitions as the Wolves topped Bixby in a dual Thursday night at the Shawnee Family YMCA.

The Wolves posted a team score of 391 while Bixby had a 345.

On the girls' side, the Lady Wolves won two relays and three individual events to edge out Bixby, 384-352.

The combined scores were 775 for Shawnee and 697 for Bixby.

BOYS

Senior Brodie Morris and junior Trent Ogden each won two individual competitions for the Wolves. Morris won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:08.05 and captured the 100 freestyle in 51.90. Ogden won the 50 freestyle in 23.42 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 59.40 seconds.

Sophomore Josh Coons and Senior Kiergan Gibson each claimed first in one event as Coons clocked in at 58.58 seconds in the 100 butterfly while Gibson took the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.58.

Shawnee's one winning relay team came in the 200 freestlye relay as Ogden, junior Troy Rakestraw, Gibson and Morris covered the distance in 1:37.51.

Coons finished right behind Morris in second place the 200 individual medley (2:17.00) and junior Ryan Staal was runner-up to Ogden in the 100 backstroke (1:04.31).

GIRLS

Freshman Piper McNeil finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.51 and claimed first in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.32 to fuel the Lady Wolves' individual effort.

Junior Isabel Webb won the 50 freestyle in 26.97 seconds as teammate and junior Aspen Chapline was runner-up in 28.33.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay team clocked in at 2:01.03 for first place and consisted of Isabel Webb, freshman Natalie Selman, McNeil and freshman Eva Webb.

In the 200 freestyle relay the combination of McNeil, junior Jordyn Sateren, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb finished first in 1:50.55.

The next competition for the Shawnee swim teams is Tuesday at Mitch Park in Edmond.

Note: Report compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson