The Sine Nomine Choral Society of Central Oklahoma, Shawnee's community choir, will present their fall concert on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3:00 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m., at Shawnee's First Baptist Church, 10th & Union.

Director of the choir is Herb Moring. Accompanist is Dr. Carol Ann Bell.

The concert will feature five compositions by present and past Sine Nomine members. They are "Laudate Dominum" by Nancy Cobb Lippens, the group's founding director, "Stopping By" by Linda Moring, current member, "Backward Bill" by Sara Ledford, a former director, "A Prayer for This Age" by Mary Kay Parrish, a former director, and "From Sea to Shining Sea" by Michael Ware, current member.

Other numbers to be presented by the 24-voice choir include "Festival Sanctus" by John Levitt, "Dance, Boatman, Dance" arranged by Robert DeCormier, "First Came Aardvarks" by Allen Pote, "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" featuring Michael Ware and Shelley Levisay as soloists, "When in Our Music God Is Glorified" arranged by Mark Hayes, and "The Peace Carol" by Ron Harris.

Trumpet player Mike Brem will perform with the choir on "First Came Aardvarks" and "From Sea to Shining Sea."

"We have quite a variety of music on this program...from whimsical to sacred to patriotic," said director Moring. "Something for everyone."

Sine Nomine (Latin for "without name") is in its 21st year of existence as part of the Shawnee arts scene. It was founded in 1998 by a group of individuals who wanted to create a community chorus for the Shawnee area where interested singers could join together to learn and perform a variety of good choral music. Membership is by audition and is open to anyone high school age and older.

The concerts Sunday and Monday are free and open to the public. However, donations for the choir will be accepted at the door.