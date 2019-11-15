Jim Hamby, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank has announced the hiring of Steve Wallace as the President of Vision Bank, Shawnee.

Wallace is a graduate of Shawnee High School and Oklahoma Baptist University with a degree in Finance and Banking. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado. Wallace has been in banking for 37 years. He is a member of the Shawnee Kiwanis Club and the Shawnee Educational Foundation. He is a former Board of Director for Shawnee Kiwanis, Shawnee Chamber of Commerce and Shawnee Salvation Army.

Wallace and his wife Michelle have two daughters; Morgan, 19 and Emma, 15. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and traveling.