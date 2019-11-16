By Tyler Palmateer

The Norman Transcript

(TNS) —Oklahoma’s offensive line was here earlier this season, shuffling players around when Erik Swenson was injured. But now Swenson’s the one moving.

The junior left tackle replaced right tackle Adrian Ealy after his injury last week against Iowa State, with R.J. Proctor coming off the bench to play left.

“Your footwork, your stance is a little different. If you’re dominant right-handed or dominant left-handed it varies too,” Swenson said. “I’m dominant left-handed so it’s a little bit harder for me I feel like, but it’s nothing anyone can’t do.”

It wasn’t an ideal workaround, but the Sooners’ offensive linemen were relatively pleased with how they adjusted. They aren’t blaming injuries for what ultimately turned into OU’s flat finish against the Cyclones.

The Sooners totaled seven second-half points in a nailbiting 42-41 victory, which is why coaches on all sides of the ball are preaching improved focus this week ahead of Saturday’s game at No. 13th-ranked Baylor (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Offense has been the most peculiar of OU’s issues. Roller-coaster production levels helped Kansas State rally for an upset victory last month. Iowa State nearly did the same a week ago.

The Sooners turned the ball over four times in those games — once on specials teams — and went 4 for 9 scoring points on second-half drives.

K-State trailed 10-0 and Iowa State was down 28-7 before coming back.

“Is it frustrating? Yeah it is,” offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh said. “I mean, I’m the coach, I got to figure out why it’s happening. You know, that’s my job, because I see it for a half. It’s not just the O-line. It’s everybody. You know, you see it for a half. Why the hell don’t you see it for a whole game?”

OU coach Lincoln Riley isn’t overly alarmed by what’s happened on offense — it still averaged 8.4 yards per play the past two games — but said focus has been a “hot topic” in the locker room this past week.

Bedenbaugh echoed that after practice Tuesday.

“I don’t know if they think, ‘OK it’s going to be easy,’ but it’s not easy,” Bedenbaugh said. “Scoring those 14 points weren’t easy. Scoring those 10 or 17 points weren’t easy. It’s never easy. [Those] are good defenses we’re playing. You’ve got to have a great focus and a great mentality every single play. No matter what the score is. No matter the time on the clock, no matter the time in the game. It doesn’t matter.”

It’s not all bad news. OU’s run-blocking in the first half against Iowa State was the best it’s been all season, Bedenbaugh said. That’s a trend that could continue.

But the whole offense hopes for more consistency through four quarters. Swenson didn’t enjoy admitting it, but sometimes it’s human nature to get comfortable with a lead.

“It’s hard, you know. You see that massive scoreboard up there and you want to think, ‘Oh, we scored two times that quickly on them, why can’t we do it again?’ Coach B had a huge talk with us on Monday regarding that,” Swenson said. “The only things we can control is doing our job and no matter what happens on the defensive side or special teams side, we only control our job and that’s the only thing we should be worried about, whether we’re down 14 or up 14.”

Guard Tyrese Robinson agreed.

“Our mentality for the second half should’ve been better,” he said. “We should have approached it better. We just got lazy, just thought the game would come to us like it did in the first half and didn’t execute.”

OU might have to deal with the offensive line changes at Baylor since Ealy’s status is uncertain. But Bedenbaugh didn’t think that was a factor in the way the offense performed last week.

“I thought [they did] OK,” he said. “Obviously as a whole offense we had some lulls there. We had, really, three or four opportunities in the run game to really seal the game. Block here, block there. Not just o-line, a bunch of people making a read here. Should’ve scored on one of ‘em, ya know?”

OU at Baylor

When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Place: McLane Stadium — Waco, Texas

Records: AP, CFP No. 10/Coaches No. 8 OU (8-1, 5-1 Big 12); AP No. 12/CFP No. 13/ Coaches No. 10 Baylor (9-0, 6-0)

Line: OU (-10)

TV: ABC

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7