Greetings Shawnee! How about this weather? Warm and Sunny, followed by Cold and Windy, and then repeat! But that is Oklahoma, and it is home!

There are lots of Senior Happenings coming up at the Senior Center on 401 N. Bell and the Community Center on 804 S. Park. Both are managed by the City of Shawnee Recreation Department, and it is our goal to provide on-going recreational activities and special events for seniors aged 55+ at both locations.

Staying healthy when it is cold outside is so important, and a challenge for many. To help promote well-being, a special Winter Wellness presentation will be hosted on Monday, November 18 by Delores Tarkington and Cheryl Booth from the Alpha Kappa Alphas. Come join us as we hear sound wellness tips for the winter months and beyond, offered at the Community Center at 11:15 a.m., and at the Senior Center at 1:30 p.m.

As we keep our bodies moving, we can increase both overall health and fitness, and we provide lots of ways to stay active. A new Chair Fitness class has begun at the Community Center, meeting on Tuesday and Thursday, 11:00-11:45 a.m. Led by Angie, this class is designed with exercises which can be performed while sitting in a chair. All fitness levels are welcome. An additional Chair Fitness class will also be offered 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays with a special emphasis on flexibility and stress relief.

At the Senior Center a full selection of fitness classes can be found. Enhance Fitness with Beth 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; Tai Chi for Better Balance with Cyndi on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:15-9:15 a.m.; Restorative Stretching with Angie 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; and Forever Strong with Angie 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays. Come visit a class for yourself, and remember, all fitness classes are free!

Other options for staying active include Pickleball in the Municipal Auditorium. Times include: Wednesdays and Fridays, 1:00-3:00 p.m. for $2.00 or Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:15-8:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for just $3.00. Walking in the gym is available each weekday morning, for free!

Through cooperation with the City of Shawnee, Project Heart continues to serve lunch at noon each weekday at the Community Center. Anyone aged 60+ can register for the program and reserve your meals a day in advance, with a suggested donation of $1.50. Reservations help ensure the proper amount of food is prepared. For more information about the Project Heart lunch program, please call 405-275-4530.

Social wellness is just as important as physical wellness, and you can find lots to do at both the Community Center and the Senior Center: Card games, dominoes, Bingo, billiards, Pinochle, Bible study, quilting, crocheting, singing Gospel songs, listening to live Country music, dancing, and more. If you don’t have our November calendar, please stop by either location to pick one up, or call us at 405-878-1528 and we will be happy to mail you a copy.

The newly formed City of Shawnee Senior Advisory Board is looking for feedback and suggestions regarding future programming for seniors. They would like to invite you to an open forum during a “Year End Gathering” at the Senior Center, complete with food and fellowship. Mark your calendars now for Tuesday, December 3, 2:30-4:30 p.m. for this special meeting which is open to the public.

We want to thank the new board members for serving on this important advisory board: John Belzer, Anna Brown, Phyllis Croswell, Ann Dowdy, Bobbi Gaglia, Shirley Gregory, Bill Haley, Wanda Hill, Albert Rick, Pam Robinson, and Ben Salter. Even if you are unable to join us in person on December 3rd, please feel free to share your ideas with any board members directly.

Just a heads up on upcoming holiday closures ….. We will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and the Friday afterwards, as well as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. All other weekdays throughout the season, we will be open.

Thanks for reading and be sure to tune in to hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired each Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040AM/100.9FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the CENTER!