Joel Wells
Joel Wells, 45, of Barnsdall, died Saturday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.
Patsy Graves
Patsy Graves, 86, of Dewey, died Saturday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
James Roop
James R. Roop, formerly of Bartlesville, died Thursday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
Joseph Parrett
Joseph Parrett, of Bartlesville, died Friday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
Rex Hillman
Rex Hillman, 63, Bartlesville, died Saturday. Funeral arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.