By Christy Summers

Tuesday

Nov 19, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Joel Wells


Joel Wells, 45, of Barnsdall, died Saturday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.


Patsy Graves


Patsy Graves, 86, of Dewey, died Saturday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


James Roop


James R. Roop, formerly of Bartlesville, died Thursday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Joseph Parrett


Joseph Parrett, of Bartlesville, died Friday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Rex Hillman


Rex Hillman, 63, Bartlesville, died Saturday. Funeral arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.