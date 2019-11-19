Eighteen residents attended the first meeting held to initiate a Neighborhood Watch Group. Washington County Deputy and Copan police officer, Tony Holland, explained how the program should work. The ultimate goal is to discourage theft and vandalism. When neighbors make an effort to become familiar with local vehicles in their area, it makes unusual activity or unfamiliar vehicles more prominent. Individuals should never confront anyone they consider suspicious. Making notes of license tags and descriptions prior to calling 911, is recommended. There are guidelines for the community to follow. Information on the time and place of an organizational meeting will be announced in a few weeks.

A traditional Thanksgiving Dinner will be the fare on Thursday at the Senior Citizens Center at 310 E. Weldon. The Center opens at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The final school activities in November will take place at Shidler on Friday when the varsity basketball teams will play their first regular game before the Thanksgiving recess. Classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 2. In addition to the regular schedule, the Copan High School Basketball Tournament will start on Monday. The roster of teams will be available next week.

With the onset of the Holiday season, residents will have opportunities for family gettogethers. This column is open for personal news, especially when former residents come home for a visit.

