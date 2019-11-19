The Seminole State College Leadership Development Class recently donated 30 personal hygiene bags to the college’s food pantry on campus. Each bag included a toothbrush, toothpaste, bar of soap and deodorant. In addition, the group donated over 50 containers of toilet paper and boxes of tissue along with 9 dozen packages of canned meat, macaroni and cheese and noodles. "This is such an important project because it provides vital food and other supplies to those in our campus community faced with challenging times. It is a great opportunity for our students specifically to see how these contributions impact the lives of their peers,” said Marta Osby, SSC Professor of History. If you are interested in giving to the SSC food pantry or volunteering, you may contact Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Bill Knowles at b.knowles@sscok.edu or 405-382-9272.