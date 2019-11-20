With the 30th anniversary of the debut album, “Shake Your Money Maker,” The Black Crowes are reuniting for a 46 tour in 2020. These will be their first shows since 2013, and one of their first stops are in Tulsa at the BOK Center. In the tour, they will be playing their first album in its entirety.

The band achieved their biggest success with their debut, with four of their six Hot 100 tracks coming from this album. With lots of southern and blues rock influences, the band achieved classic rock staples such as “Hard To Handle” and “She Talks To Angels.”

This is a classic album that could easily fit into the southern rock boom of the 70’s but yet was almost a revival of this era. This is a true rock album, pumped to the brim with catchy melodies, guitar solos, a powerful organ and scratchy, full-voiced vocals.

The track list is consistent, if nothing else. Even in the absolute worst moment, “Thick N’ Thin,” a standard take on a 50s rock and roll track, is still lively and a refreshing take on a stale genre. Other tracks may teeter on the edge of boring, but never become truly “bad.” Even including this track, the band is able to show lyrical maturity and an intricate understanding of melody.

While it may be a mainstream pick for best song off of the album, in a vacuum, “She Talks To Angels” completely holds up. The song details a heroin addict that is constantly on the verge of death. The song even reveals that the character even lost a child and carries a piece of the kid’s hair in her pocket. “She Talks To Angels” is an incredibly moving account of addiction with no resolution. She never recovers, she just continues on. The lack of closure gives the song a unique quality and truly does demonstrate their maturity in songwriting.

An album track that stands out is “Struttin’ Blues,” a song full of fascinating music motifs. From the incredibly active organ, to perfect balance of mixing between high and low end, this song is the most fun tracks that the band delivers. With Robinson’s high vocal register, the songs would be easy to sound too high pitched and poorly balanced, but the album is able to avoid this through a constant bass line, which while uninteresting, balances out the production perfectly.

The band began as a salute to rock of an older generation, and was not only able to respect the genre, but able to innovate with it. Where bands like Gretta Van Fleet and The Struts are able to merely replicate with some minor variation, The Black Crowes made it theirs. The reunion of the band may develop to be short-lived, but the influence of their debut alone proves the band has no debt to the public.

Rating: 8/10