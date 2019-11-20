As a church which has many programs for children and youth up to age 18, Highland Park Baptist Church in Bartlesville has always sought to care for and protect the children in its care.

Background checks and sexual abuse awareness training have always been required, but recently, the church has taken further steps to train its volunteers who work with children/youth under 18 years.

Senior Pastor Mike Scrivani formed an education committee which, along with a vote by the congregation, has adopted new guidelines for safety and protection, both for the volunteers and children in their care. Two areas in the church, called “sensory rooms,” have also been created to assist parents during activities/services.

James Holt, an elder and member of the committee, recalls his experience volunteering on Sunday mornings helping a child with autism.

He stated, “I just felt like we could do more for our kids and for their families, but he felt somewhat inadequate for the task.”

Holt, Scrivani and the committee developed additional child/youth protection policies that have now been officially added to the church’s bylaws/policies and procedures. The sensory rooms were also created and furnished.

Training was held on July 13, 2019, for all workers to become familiar with the new guidelines and the reasons behind creation of these special rooms.

Scrivani addressed the group and stated, “We want to protect our children and their families and protect our volunteers who work with them. Children are a blessing from the Lord. The Christian community has a responsibility to not only train children but also to protect them while in our care. We want families who attend to know that we are doing everything in our power to keep children safe. We want them to feel confidence, not just in our ability to care, but also in our ability to follow our own guidelines for protection and safety.”

Two additional professionals were invited to present on discipline and children with special needs.

Ms. Leandra McNeall, MACL, LPC, a counselor with Wilson Psychological Associates, helped the group to understand how four differing parenting styles experienced at home affect how the children learn when they enter an activity at church.

She stated, “After understanding the different styles, don’t be afraid to set rules and have consequences. Discipline is something we learn and are subject to our entire lives.” She also addressed establishing good habits, correcting negative behavior, setting a good example, and creating routines. She also gave strategies for dealing with difficult behavior.

A retired public school teacher with 36 years of experience in special education in Bartlesville, Sandra Bliss, spoke next. She addressed the topic, “kids with diversities,” which includes those having Attention Deficit Disorder, and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as dyslexia, emotional and behavioral disorders, intellectual disabilities, and those who have physical/motor skills impairment.

Bliss pointed out, “We need to understand that these children may make noises, feel the need to move, wiggle and squirm, or they may need a quiet place to play away from the group if they are sensitive to lights, touches, textures, smells, sights, sounds.

She stated, “Exceptional children will thrive when they receive support through acceptance and by our use of “people first language”, which is using language like “Billy has autism” instead of “Billy is autistic”, or “Mary uses a wheelchair”, instead of “Mary is crippled.”

She commented on the use of sensory rooms to not be considered as “indoor playgrounds.”

“Rather they are for the child who becomes upset, overwhelmed or overstimulated. With its proper use, the child can then control their behavior, get centered and calmed down. The goal is to decrease a child’s frustration level and increase their attention and ability for functional activities,” Bliss said.

Meeting times are: Sunday 9:15 a.m. (Sunday school), 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. worship services, Wednesday adult Bible study, 6:30 p.m., and additional services as announced.

Activities for the children are Sunday school classes, pre-K through 6th grade, Children’s Church (K-3rd grade) during morning worship, and AWANA Clubs (K-6th grade) 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (academic year). Students (grades 7-12th) meet separately for Sunday school and “The Gathering”, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and additional outings as announced.

Nursery is provided (0 to pre-K) for all the above meeting times as well. Pastor Mike extends an invitation to all to visit Highland Park, 300 SE Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, or for more info, go to www.highlandparkbaptist.net, check ou the Facebook page, or call 918-333-7340.