James Cavitt White, 59, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Tecumseh.

James Cavitt White, 59, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Tecumseh.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Weston Young, Rock Creek Baptist, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.