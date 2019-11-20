Shawnee resident Joy Charlene Wright, 66, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Joy, the daughter of Emmit and Ruth (Lamirand) Veitenheimer, was born May 31, 1953, in Pawnee. She graduated from Shawnee High School with the class of 1971.

Joy married her sweetheart, Tommy Wright, on Jan. 22, 1971, in Shawnee.

Joy loved her family; she was never as happy as she was when spending time with her grandchildren.

Joy’s parents preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Wright; her children and son-in-law, Justus Wright and Destiny and Curtis Mitchell; grandchildren, Creed, Ryker, Steeli, and Sosi; brothers and sister, Herman Veitenheimer, Randy Veitenheimer and Jody Veitenheimer; and many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee with Curtis Mitchell officiating.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.