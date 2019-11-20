Candidates for the board of education in five Washington County School Districts will file declarations of candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 2, and ending at 5 p.m. Dec. 4, according to Yvonne House, secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

The board of education positions at stake will be filled at the board of education primary election scheduled on Feb. 11, 2020. Offices for which declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the county election board office include the following:

Bartlesville Public Schools I-30Office Number 5 — For a four year term

Office Number 6 — For a four year term

Office Number 3 — For a three year unexpired term

Caney Valley Public Schools I-18Office Number 5 — For a five year term

Office Number 2 — For a two year unexpired term

Copan Public Schools I-4Office Number 5 — For a five year term

Dewey Public Schools I-7Office Number 5 — For a five year term

Tri-County Technology CenterOffice Number 2 — For a five year term

Filing packets can be found on the state election board website, www.elections.ok.gov and the Washington County Election Board Office. For more information, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850.